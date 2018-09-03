A Wardrobe of Wide-Calf Boots to Shop for This Fall

It’s almost boot season. For those who fear they’ll be faced with the challenge of finding boots to fit their fuller calves, FN has done the shopping for you.

There are lots of fashion brands today that have made wide-calf boots a priority, done in styles ranging from classic harness looks to trend-driven retro designs.

It’s important to take your calf measurement at its fullest point to make sure you are buying a style that will offer the best fit. Wide-calf styles typically feature shafts that are 16 to 17 inches in circumference. However, there are also styles that go all the way to 21.

For those who are just at the brink of a wider calf, there are boots designed with elastic panels in the shaft that offer a bit of stretch for some added room. However, these are not meant to stretch inches. Not only will they feel tight, but the silhouette of the boot will be compromised.

Shopping for wide calf boots online is easy since brands will detail the measurements. And, don’t confuse wide-calf boots with boots in wide foot widths. However, some brands offer both, so do your homework before buying.

Here, FN has curated a wardrobe of wide-calf boot styles to take you from work to weekend wear.

Sam Edelman Penny 2

An equestrian-inspired style is detailed with back and side tabs, features a comfortable rounded toe and stacked walking heel.

Chooka Versa Prima

The rain won’t put a damper on the day with this knee-high pull-on style that features adjustable buckles and novelty print gusset for added room at the calf.

Naturalizer Jinnie Tall Boot

An asymmetric zipper climbs up the boot for a novelty touch, while a stretch back panel allows for ease of movement. Tuck in a pair of leggings for a modern look.

Miz Mooz Bloom

This tall boot channels a Victorian-era vibe, detailed with ankle-to-knee buttons, while an inside zipper makes it easy to slip on and off.

Frye Phillip Harness Tall

A classic harness boot is detailed in waxed vegetable-tanned leather for an artisan touch, capped off with a burnished toe cap.

