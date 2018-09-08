5 Best Tips for Making Your Leather Shoes Last Through Winter

Leather shoes are a quintessential style for fall. Unfortunately, however, the material doesn’t stand up so well to the elements when temperatures start to drop. Unless your boots or dress shoes are of the patent variety, most leathers actually soak up water like a sponge and can lead to premature damage — not to mention are susceptible to salt and other unsightly stains that come with rain and snowfall. Moral of the story? If you want to keep that expensive pair in good shape, you’ll want to take preventive measures so they don’t get ruined in the cold weather.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best ways to weatherproof your leather shoes for extended wear in the months to come.
Use a Brush to Remove Any Traces of Dirt
Complete with a handcrafted wooden brush and biodegradable cleaner, this top-rated package is perfect for removing tough stains. It’s patented to clean up to 100 pairs, so it’ll easily last you multiple seasons.
Revive Old Leather with a Deep Conditioning Treatment
This deep conditioning treatment has been around for 50 years, and still continues to be a best-selling formula. Not only does it restore leathers that are cracked and dry, but also waterproofs your shoes with just one application — and doesn’t leave a sticky residue behind. For the best results, use this product with shoes straight out of the box before they hit the streets.
Combat Salt Stains Instantly With Handy Wipes
Salt stains don’t just look nasty, but can cause leather to crack and fade over time. These handy little wipes will effectively remove salt-related spots when you’re on the go to prevent future damage.
Repel Water with a Leather Spray
Kiwi’s Boot Protector is a silicone-based spray that will keep your heavy boots dry all season long. It forms a barrier on the outside of your shoe and is specially designed to waterproof thick materials without changing the color of your leather.
Melt Beeswax to Keep Feet Dry
Applying beeswax is another great way to waterproof your shoes. We recommend this all-natural version, which customers love for its subtle yet pleasant smell. Simply melt the pellets down to a liquid consistency on the stove, lather the beeswax on with a clean paintbrush, and lock it in place using the heat from a blow dryer.
