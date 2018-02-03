How to Get This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

New and old sneaker classics are the name of the game this week.

This week’s top drops include retro models from Jordan Brand, Nike, New Balance and Gola, as well as more recent favorites such as the Adidas Ultra Boost.

Shop all of this week’s sneaker releases you should know about below.

1. Air Jordan 6 Retro “Chinese New Year”

Jordan Brand celebrates Chinese New Year with this detailed take on the classic Air Jordan 6 Retro featuring flower embroidery and firework prints.

Air Jordan 6 Retro Nike

2. New Balance 990 “Jupiter”

The U.S.A.-made New Balance 990 is the forefather of the dad shoe trend, and it just released in this rusty “Jupiter” style.

New Balance 990 New Balance

3. J. Crew x Gola Mark Cox Trainer

J. Crew’s first-ever collaboration with heritage British brand Gola featuring men’s, women’s and children’s styles including this men’s Mark Cox Trainer colorway.

J. Crew x Gola Mark Cox Trainer J. Crew

4. Nike Air Max 180

Nike’s groundbreaking Air Max 180 sneaker, its first to feature 180 degrees of visible Air cushioning, is back in this original “Ultramarine” colorway.

Nike Air Max 180 Nike

5. Adidas Ultra Boost LTD

To celebrate the 5th anniversary of Boost technology, Adidas issued a special three-sneaker pack including this limited-edition Ultra Boost style, which is surprisingly still available at retail from the brand’s e-commerce site.

Adidas Ultra Boost LTD Adidas

