5 Affordable Alternatives to Chanel’s PVC Boots — Starting at $35

By Samantha Peters
Kaia Gerber on the catwalkChanel show, Runway, Spring Summer 2018, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Oct 2017
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Karl Lagerfeld was on to something when he first debuted those PVC boots during Chanel’s spring/summer 2018 runway show. This fall, clear details will continue to be one of the hottest designs in footwear, proving the clear aesthetic is anything but a fleeting trend.

While the iconic Chanel styles will cost you upwards of $1,000, there are plenty of budget-friendly options on the market to help you nail the coveted look without spending a fortune. Below, find five stylish picks — starting at just $35 — that’ll make you eager to get caught in a downpour this season.

Nine West Quitend Boot

These mid-calf booties offer a similar aesthetic to the Chanel original, with leather details around the heel and toe box.

 

Nine West Quitend boot
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Nine West Quitend Boot $118.95
Yeezy Tubular Clear Over-the-Knee Boots

Achieve that larger-than-life look with these stunning Yeezy over-the-knee boots. A Kim Kardashian favorite, the style is currently 50 percent off — so you’ll definitely want to nab a pair while the getting’s still good.

Yeezy Tubular clear over-the-knee boots
CREDIT: My Theresa
Buy: Yeezy Tubular Clear Over-the-Knee Boots $475
Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane Rain Booties

Embrace seasonal showers with these all-over clear boots in a fall-forward chelsea style.

Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane Rain Booties
CREDIT: SHopBop
Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Rain Booties $60
Gabbi

For a modern take on Chanel’s design, try these peep-toe booties complete with graffiti embellishments. Bonus: Originally $128, they’ve been reduced to just $34.98.

Aldo Gabbi
CREDIT: Aldo
Buy: Aldo Gabbi $34.98
Boohoo Peeptoe Clear Heel Shoe Boots

Go back to black this fall with a pair of dark-hued booties, like these featuring a clear, round-shaped heel.

Boohoo Peeptoe Clear Heel Shoe Boots
CREDIT: Boohoo
Buy: Boohoo Peeptoe Clear Boots $34.98
