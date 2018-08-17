5 Affordable Alternatives to Chanel’s PVC Boots — Starting at $35

Karl Lagerfeld was on to something when he first debuted those PVC boots during Chanel’s spring/summer 2018 runway show. This fall, clear details will continue to be one of the hottest designs in footwear, proving the clear aesthetic is anything but a fleeting trend.

While the iconic Chanel styles will cost you upwards of $1,000, there are plenty of budget-friendly options on the market to help you nail the coveted look without spending a fortune. Below, find five stylish picks — starting at just $35 — that’ll make you eager to get caught in a downpour this season.

Nine West Quitend Boot These mid-calf booties offer a similar aesthetic to the Chanel original, with leather details around the heel and toe box.

Yeezy Tubular Clear Over-the-Knee Boots

Achieve that larger-than-life look with these stunning Yeezy over-the-knee boots. A Kim Kardashian favorite, the style is currently 50 percent off — so you’ll definitely want to nab a pair while the getting’s still good.

Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane Rain Booties

Embrace seasonal showers with these all-over clear boots in a fall-forward chelsea style.

Gabbi

For a modern take on Chanel’s design, try these peep-toe booties complete with graffiti embellishments. Bonus: Originally $128, they’ve been reduced to just $34.98.

Boohoo Peeptoe Clear Heel Shoe Boots

Go back to black this fall with a pair of dark-hued booties, like these featuring a clear, round-shaped heel.

