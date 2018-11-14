8 Cozy Socks for Women to Keep Your Feet Warm This Winter

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or hunting for a thoughtful holiday gift, cozy legwear is a must-have for the season. Winter-weather boot experts, such as Ugg, L.L. Bean and Muk Luks, offer plenty of comfy sock styles, as well as loungewear brands like Lemon and Barefoot Dreams.

Below, shop a few of our favorite looks to nab ASAP.

Ugg Pom Pom Crew Socks

This cable-knit women’s crew sock is lined with fleece for an extra warm and cozy feeling. Wear the style around the house or with a pair of short ankle boots to show off the pom-pom detail.

Ugg pom pom crew socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

LL Bean Graphic Socks 2-Pack

A perfect complement to your Bean Boots, these wool mid-calf socks from the brand will keep feet insulated on chilly winter days. They also which come in festive tartan and Fair Isle pattern, which feel quite appropriate for the season.

LL Bean graphic socks 2-Pack CREDIT: Courtesy of L.L. Bean

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Socks

These socks from Barefoot Dreams are made of the same soft polyester material as the brand’s blankets and come in a range of colors, including dusty rose, graphite and this blue-and-white version.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic heathered socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Bare Necessities

Smartwool Diamond Bella Socks

These made-in-America crew socks from Smartwool feature merino wool, which is not only ultra-soft but has practical benefits as well: It’s breathable and odor-resistant.

Smartwool Diamond Bella socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Muk Luks Pointelle Knee-Highs

To keep more than your toes and ankles warm, opt for this three-pack set of knee-high socks from Muk Luks. With the soft pastel colors, pointelle texture and bow accent, they offer a feminine take on winter wear.

Muk Luks pointelle knee-highs CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

La Fetiche Lyle Socks

Though it’s only a year old, U.K.-based fashion label La Fetiche is already turning out covetable items such as these striped mid-calf socks that are 100 percent wool and knitted in Scotland.

La Fetiche Lyle socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion

Lemon Fair Isle Socks

Are they socks or are they booties? They’re a little bit of both. These chunky-knit fair-isle socks come courtesy of loungewear brand Lemon and are a great accessory to wear around the house on chilly mornings.

Lemon Fair Isle socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie

Sockwell Argyle Compression Socks

Sockwell’s argyle knee-highs are made of a merino-wool blend that will keep legs warm, but best of all, the socks have graduated compression to improve circulation in the legs and reduce foot fatigue.

Sockwell argyle compression socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

