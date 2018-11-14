6 Tights to Wear at Any Holiday Party — Starting at Just $8

The holidays are fast approaching — and that means it’s time to start thinking about what to wear for the upcoming festivities.

While wearing dresses with bare legs works great in the summer, tights are a necessity with skirts and dresses in the colder months. Whether you’re looking for a novelty pair for a themed party or a glittery set for New Year’s Eve, here are six great tights to team with your outfit that you can shop now.

Forum Novelties Christmas Striped Tights

For a festive Christmas celebration, these red and white striped holiday tights are a great option. While they may not be the most versatile, at just $7.50, they’re well worth it.

Forum Novelties Women’s Adult Christmas Striped Tights CREDIT: Amazon

Calvin Klein Matte Sheer

These sheer Calvin Klein tights are perfect if you’re looking for a bare-legged look. Retailing for just $16, the stylish tights also feature a control top to suck in your tummy.

Calvin Klein Matte Sheer CREDIT: Zappos

Natori Regent Sweater Tights

If your holiday festivities involve battling the elements — think caroling or ice skating — you’ll want to reach for a pair of thicker tights. These Natori ones are ribbed for warmth and retail for $40.

Natori Regent Sweater Tights CREDIT: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Fishnet Floral Tights

To complete a sultry evening look, try out these on-trend fishnet tights. As an added design element, these $18 tights feature beads and floral detailing that would elevate a solid-colored frock.

Nordstrom Fishnet Floral Tights CREDIT: Nordstrom

Leg Avenue Reindeer Pantyhose

For a cheeky, unexpected take on Christmas kitsch, try out these $11 reindeer pantyhose. They feature cute little antlers at the knees.

Leg Avenue Reindeer Pantyhose CREDIT: Amazon

Hue Metallic Tights

Looking to add some sparkle to your holiday look? These $15 Hue tights fit the bill. They work perfectly for an office party or for a festive affair with friends and family.

Hue Metallic Tights CREDIT: Zappos

