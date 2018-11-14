6 Tights to Wear at Any Holiday Party — Starting at Just $8

The holidays are fast approaching — and that means it’s time to start thinking about what to wear for the upcoming festivities.
While wearing dresses with bare legs works great in the summer, tights are a necessity with skirts and dresses in the colder months. Whether you’re looking for a novelty pair for a themed party or a glittery set for New Year’s Eve, here are six great tights to team with your outfit that you can shop now.
Forum Novelties Christmas Striped Tights
For a festive Christmas celebration, these red and white striped holiday tights are a great option. While they may not be the most versatile, at just $7.50, they’re well worth it.
Calvin Klein Matte Sheer
These sheer Calvin Klein tights are perfect if you’re looking for a bare-legged look. Retailing for just $16, the stylish tights also feature a control top to suck in your tummy.
Natori Regent Sweater Tights
If your holiday festivities involve battling the elements — think caroling or ice skating — you’ll want to reach for a pair of thicker tights. These Natori ones are ribbed for warmth and retail for $40.
Nordstrom Fishnet Floral Tights
To complete a sultry evening look, try out these on-trend fishnet tights. As an added design element, these $18 tights feature beads and floral detailing that would elevate a solid-colored frock.
Leg Avenue Reindeer Pantyhose
For a cheeky, unexpected take on Christmas kitsch, try out these $11 reindeer pantyhose. They feature cute little antlers at the knees.
Hue Metallic Tights
Looking to add some sparkle to your holiday look? These $15 Hue tights fit the bill. They work perfectly for an office party or for a festive affair with friends and family.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
