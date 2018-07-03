We’ll All Want to Live in These ‘Yellow Submarine’ Styles From Happy Socks

Fans of the Beatles have multiple reasons to rejoice.

This month, the band’s beloved animated odyssey “Yellow Submarine” will be rereleased in theaters to mark the film’s 50th anniversary. And to celebrate the occasion, the Happy Socks brand has created its second commemorative Beatles collection for adults and kids.

The “Yellow Submarine” film debuted in 1968 and featured many of the songs from the hit 1966 album of the same name, including “All You Need Is Love,” “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” and “Nowhere Man.” It also introduced to the world a series of fantastical characters, including Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the Apple Bonkers and the music-hating Blue Meanies, who must be defeated with the help of the Beatles.

Happy Socks x The Beatles collab style. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks

Happy Socks’ 50th anniversary pack pays homage to the themes and characters of the movie with vibrantly colored graphics that could easily be described as a psychedelic trip. The adult collection includes four new looks — Flower Power, Love, Submarine and Whales & Fish — plus two popular socks from the brand’s first Beatles collection: the Pepperland and Yellow Submarine.

For kids, the brand is offering mini-me versions of the Flower Power, Love, Yellow Submarine and Apple prints. All styles are made from a soft combed-cotton blend.

Four adult styles from Happy Sock's 50th Anniversary Beatles collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks

The “Yellow Submarine” film is due to hit theaters on July 8, but sock lovers can snap up the anniversary looks now at Happy Socks boutiques across the globe or online at HappySocks.com.

The adult styles can be purchased individually for $14 or as part of a three-pack ($42) or a six-piece collectible gift box ($84). The kids’ socks retail for $8 each or $32 for a four-pack.

