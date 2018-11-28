Everyone in Your Family Is Going to Want These $15 Sock Advent Calendars From Target

It’s no secret Target has some pretty stellar holiday finds at amazing prices (think full-on Christmas costumes and festive home decor starting at just $5). And now, the retailer has brought back its affordable sock advent calendars to make your countdown to the holidays even cozier.
From adorable Disney to “Game of Thrones”-themed packs, each box features 12 socks for an unexpected surprise each day. Options are available for men, women and kids, and they retail for just $15.
You better act fast, though. Many of the packs have already sold out once before, and even after a recent restock, they’re destined fly off shelves again. Below, check out our favorite styles and head to Target.com to see all the must-have options before it’s too late.
Women’s Game of Thrones 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar
The last season of “Game of Thrones” will officially air in April 2019, which gives fans just enough time to rewatch past episodes while wearing their new GOT-themed socks.
Girls’ 12-Pack Christmas Songs Socks
Treat the little lady in your life to this adorably festive pack, complete with dancing animal designs and ribbed cuffs for a stay-put fit.
Women’s Harry Potter Letter 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar
No matter which house she falls into, this Harry Potter option is sure to please. Peep the iconic imagery from the magical film, like a fluffy Hedwig and golden snitches.
Women’s Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar
Celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday with these cute socks inspired by the beloved mouse.
Men’s Marvel 12 Days of Christmas Casual Socks
