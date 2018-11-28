Sign up for our newsletter today!

Everyone in Your Family Is Going to Want These $15 Sock Advent Calendars From Target

By Samantha Peters
It’s no secret Target has some pretty stellar holiday finds at amazing prices (think full-on Christmas costumes and festive home decor starting at just $5). And now, the retailer has brought back its affordable sock advent calendars to make your countdown to the holidays even cozier.

From adorable Disney to “Game of Thrones”-themed packs, each box features 12 socks for an unexpected surprise each day. Options are available for men, women and kids,  and they retail for just $15.

You better act fast, though. Many of the packs have already sold out once before, and even after a recent restock, they’re destined fly off shelves again. Below, check out our favorite styles and head to Target.com to see all the must-have options before it’s too late.

Women’s Game of Thrones 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

The last season of “Game of Thrones” will officially air in April 2019, which gives fans just enough time to rewatch past episodes while wearing their new GOT-themed socks.

Girls’ 12-Pack Christmas Songs Socks

Treat the little lady in your life to this adorably festive pack, complete with dancing animal designs and ribbed cuffs for a stay-put fit.

Women’s Harry Potter Letter 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar 

No matter which house she falls into, this Harry Potter option is sure to please. Peep the iconic imagery from the magical film, like a fluffy Hedwig and golden snitches.

Women’s Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

Celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday with these cute socks inspired by the beloved mouse.

Men’s Marvel 12 Days of Christmas Casual Socks

Any superhero enthusiast will appreciate this Marvel pack, emblazoned with Thanos, Iron Man and more crime-fighting stars.
Men’s Star Wars 12 Days of Christmas Casual Socks

The Force is strong with this Star Wars set. The collection features socks for his every mood: Yoda when he’s feeling wise, and stormtroopers if he likes to walk on the dark side.
Women’s Disney Princess 12-Pack Casual Socks Advent Calendar 

If you’ve ever wanted to walk in a princess’ shoes for a day, now’s your chance — or the socks, at least. Catch Ariel, Aurora and Sleeping Beauty on these socks with a slightly dark twist.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Fore more holiday gift ideas, FN has curated the top gifts for every category. Shop our official Gift Guide here.

