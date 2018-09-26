6 Spooky Halloween Socks to Buy Now at Target — All Under $10

Something wicked this way comes — and it’s one of the most anticipated nights of the year.

Halloween is a little more than a month away, which means it’s time to stock up on festive socks for the season. And for holiday lovers, Target has an extra-special treat — all its Halloween socks are priced under $10. Below we picked a few of our favorites, which could even form the building blocks of your prize-winning costume.

Jack o’ Lantern Crew Socks

These striped crew socks offer a low-key way to celebrate Halloween, since the bright pumpkin is visible only when you have your shoes off. And, boy, will you want to take your shoes off, because the socks feature anti-slip gribbers (adorably in the shape of a smiling jack o’ lantern), so you’re safe to roam your home throughout Allhallows Eve.

Women’s Halloween crew socks with grippy soles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Disney “Nightmare Before Christmas” Knee-Highs

Fans of the popular Tim Burton animated movie will love these fitted knee-high socks, featuring Jack Skellington, the pumpkin King of Halloween Town. And when paired with a black skirt and jacket, white shirt and white face paint, they could be the pièce de résistance of a pumpkin queen costume.

Disney’s “Nightmare Before Christmas” knee-high socks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Cozy Crew Halloween Socks

Target’s cozy crew sock style comes in a range of spooky patterns, including a bats-and-stripes look, a style with retro anatomy drawings and, if that’s not gruesome enough, there’s a version with skeletal cats and dogs. Poor Fido!

Target’s cozy Halloween crew sock for women. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Peanuts Halloween Socks

Hoping that the Great Pumpkin will come visit you this year? Then you better snap up this two-pack pair of low-cut socks featuring images from the Peanuts favorite, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” Amazingly, the movie has been delighting kids and adults alike since 1966.

Peanuts low-cut women’s Halloween socks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Ouija Knee-High Socks

What would Halloween be without a little dark magic? Get cozy in these black and white knee-high socks with an allover pattern inspired by a Ouija board. They’re sure to summon a festive mood for Halloween.

Target’s Ouija knee-high women’s socks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Disney Villain Socks

Which socks are for the witch in you? These are. Embrace your dark side with this sock two-pack celebrating the misunderstood villains of classic Disney movies. A bright purple low-cut sock bears the face of Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty,” while the gray look features the evil queen from “Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs.”

Women’s sock two-pack featuring Disney villains. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Want more?

Stylish Joker Halloween Costume Shoes to Shop for the Whole Family — Starting at Just $60

5 Sassy Women’s Shoes to Wear With a Cat Costume

7 Enchanting Shoes to Wear With a Witch Costume — Starting at Just $7