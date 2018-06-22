Stance Puts Basquiat on Socks — And It’s an Artsy ’80s Punk Dream Come True

Stance launched its newest collection on Tuesday inspired by the works of the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Basquiat was a world-renown graffiti artist and painter whose work in the 1970s and 1980s redefined the American punk world. Stance, a brand that promotes embracing the “uncommon thread,” created a new series of socks and intimates featuring Basquiat’s pieces.

The collection includes socks for men, women and kids, in addition to underwear for adults. Prices in the collection range from $14 to $40.

Socks from the Stance x Basquiat collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of stance

The designs on the socks feature some of his well-known works including In Italian, Cassius Clay, and Pez Dispenser.

The underwear and intimates use Basquiat’s other pieces such as Notary and Untitled.

Taking inspiration from artists of the past is a movement we’ve seen in brands around the industry, notably Louis Vuitton’s collection with artist Jeff Koons.

The Stance x Basquiat collection is a perfect example of how to bridge the art world and the fashion world.

See the full Stance x Basquiat collection, available now online at Stance.com as well at select Stance retail stores.

Socks from the Stance x Basquiat collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

