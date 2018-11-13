9 Perfect Sock Gifts for Every Type of Guy In Your Life

Yes, we’ll admit it: Socks are one of the most common gifts for guys (after all, they’re such an easy and often foolproof option). But to make your go-to gift a little more unique this year, we’ve rounded up a range of looks specifically tailored towards any type of guy in your life. From designer pairs perfect for the man who’s style is always on point, to Star Wars-inspired options made for the fantasy aficionado, these thoughtful sock options will help any dude stand out from the crowd this season.

For the Fashion-Forward Guy: Off-White Wing Off Socks

According to fashion search platform Lyst, Off-White is the hottest brand on the market right now. So pick up a pair of these hip camo-print crew socks for the man who is always ahead of the trends.

Off-White Wing Off Camo Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Mrporter.com

For Music-Loving Guy: Happy Socks Beatles Socks

For its second Beatles collection, Happy Socks celebrated the 50th anniversary of the band’s iconic “Yellow Submarine” film with trippy-themed styles. This three-pack pair features blackbirds and cartoon images of The Fab Four.

Happy Socks Beatles 3-Pack CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

For the Sci-Fi Geek: Stance Star Wars Socks

The Force is strong with Stance. The brand created a collection of socks celebrating popular characters from the “Star Wars” series, including Han Solo, C-3PO and Lando Calrissian. And for the guy who favors the Dark Side, there’s this pair featuring Storm Troopers.

Stance Star Wars Troop Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

For the Cross-trainer Guy: Reebok Crossfit Socks

Know someone who gets pumped about their WOD? Then this pair of official Crossfit socks from Reebok is the perfect gift. The crew style boasts extra cushioning in the toes and heels for stability and is made with Coolmax threads that help keep feet dry.

Reebok Crossfit Engineered Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

For the Marathon Runner: Brooks Running Socks

Help a guy in your life boost his personal-best record with this pair of socks from running expert Brooks. The style is made with DriLayer yarn that dries quickly and features targeted arch compression and an Achilles heel tab to keep the socks securely on the foot.

Brooks Running Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of JackRabbit

For the Golfer Guy: FootJoy Golf Socks

Fuddy-duddy golfing duds are a thing of the past, thanks to . The niche sports brand, worn by pros such as Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson, specializes in golf footwear and accessories for the modern man. Take, for instance, this sophisticated pinstriped style that can double as an everyday look.

For the Mountain Man: SmartWool Ski & Snowboard Socks

Help him gear up for snowboard and ski season with this pair of performance socks from SmartWool. The style is made with the brand’s durable Indestructawool fibers, which are meant to withstand high-intensity activities, like hurtling down a mountain.

For the Foodie: Sock It To Me Hamburger Socks

There are endless numbers of novelty socks on the market featuring food items and drinks. But what sets this Sock It To Me style apart is its unusual large-scale rendition of a hamburger — plus, the fact that when worn under pants, it looks like basic striped socks for times when you’ve got to keep the burger love under wraps.

Sock It To Me Hamburger Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Joy of Socks

For the Football Fanatic: NFL Fan Socks

Score a touchdown with a pair of crew socks for his favorite football team. The official NFL shop has a wide range of styles, including this classy argyle Pittsburgh Steelers look that’s perfect for game day, whether he’s in the stands or in the office.

Want More?

6 Antibacterial Socks to Keep Feet Healthy and Odor-Free

Finally, Air Jordans That Can Withstand Inclement Weather

6 Cool Gifts for Men — for the Gym Rat, Trendsetter & Homebody in Your Life