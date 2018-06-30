Show Your Patriotic Pride With These Hiking and Running Socks

Novelty socks are a fun choice for just about any holiday celebration — and if you’re looking for the perfect pair to sport this Fourth of July, look no further.

Fits has created an All-American pack of socks for July 4th that comes with three patriotic styles: the Light Runner Low with stripes, the Light Hiker Mini-Crew with stripes and the Performance Trail Quarter with stars and stripes.

While the socks’ red, white and blue color schemes and patriotic prints scream “U.S.A.,” the fun socks pack an additionally patriotic punch. For every pair purchased from July 1-5, Fits will donate a pair to U.S. Military personnel.

In addition to showing their American pride, the socks are also designed for performance.

The merino wool styles feature the brand’s patented Full Contact Fit system, which contours to the shape of your foot and provides 100 percent next-to-skin coverage, eliminating chaffing caused by ridges or extra fabric within the socks.

Fits is a premium sock brand that resulted from the collaboration of third and fourth generation textile manufacturers to create the absolute best fitting sock in the marketplace. The sock maker’s aim is to seamlessly combine fit with performance.

Fits All-American 3 Pack CREDIT: Courtesy of Fits

The three-pack retails for $56.97 and is available for a limited time only. The socks can also be purchased individually, with the Light Runner Low selling for $16.99, the Light Hiker Low selling for $19.99 and the Performance Trail Quarter selling for $18.99.

