I Tried Warming Socks for Winter, and It Changed My Life

Every winter, I’m faced with the same dilemma: No matter how thick the sock or the number I have layered on, I can never seem to keep my chronically cold feet warm — whether I’m relaxing at home, bundling up for my morning commute or enjoying outdoor festivities in subzero temperatures. Thankfully, I found the answer to this seemingly impossible predicament.

Enter Global Vasion’s electric socks for men and women. Retailing for $45 on Amazon, the socks promise up to 6.5 hours of “ahhh”-inducing warmth — and they don’t disappoint. Here’s how they work: The pair comes with rechargeable batteries, which need to be charged for 12 hours before the first use. Once they’re charged, the batteries must be plugged into the wire located in the pocket at the top of the sock. From there, you can choose between three settings, depending on the duration and level of toastiness you desire.

Despite having to wear the socks with the battery pack, they aren’t especially bulky. They fit inside tall boots and snow styles without feeling constricting, thanks to their knitted material, which is also breathable so your feet don’t overheat.

In short, you’ll find me in these socks basically all winter.

Global Vasion electric heated socks on Amazon

Want more?

These $29 Microwavable Slippers Will Keep Your Feet Cozy All Winter Long

7 Travel-Inspired Gifts That Every Jet-Setter Will Love

The Best Men’s Wool Socks, According to Hundreds of Reviews on Amazon