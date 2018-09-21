Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Police Pig Socks’ Are Going Viral Again

Colin Kaepernick has been capitalizing headlines lately. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who has become well-known for his controversial decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality, has received an immense amount of backlash as the new face of Nike’s “Just Do it” campaign. And now, in light of the recent publicity, another nod to his ideology is resurfacing once again — in a much more subtle form below his knees.

Just weeks before the divisive kneeling incident, Kaepernick was spotted rocking a pair of socks featuring pigs wearing police caps during training sessions back in 2016. Naturally, images of the socks quickly spread, even spawning some creative lookalikes on platforms like Amazon and Etsy.

Colin Kaepernick is now wearing socks depicting the police as pigs. pic.twitter.com/9hIcEtxLFn — Philip Lewis (@Phi… https://t.co/NUfmOXso6M — Micah Otis (@MPireRecords_MO) September 1, 2016

Following the event, Kaepernick did take to Instagram to offer an explanation, confirming assumptions that his socks held metaphorical significance.

Given Kaepernick’s edgy track record and reports that he will soon return to playing in the National Football League, another bold sartorial statement from the athlete would surely come as no surprise in the months to come.

Want More?

Nike’s Most Beloved Retro Sneaker Is Available in 3 New Stunning Colorways

6 Classic Sneakers That Never Go Out of Style — For $90 or Less

Saucony Promotes Unity With Its Limited-Edition Breast Cancer Awareness Sneakers