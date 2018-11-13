Sign up for our newsletter today!

6 Great Gifts for Your Sporty Husband — Starting at $18

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
New Balance NB Heat Loft Full Zip Hoodie
New Balance NB Heat Loft Full Zip Hoodie
CREDIT: New Balance

Sneakers may be the most important part of your sporty husband’s wardrobe, but it’s not the only thing he needs to be his athletic best.

As you start to do your Christmas and holiday shopping, here are six fit-focused gift ideas to keep in mind.

Adidas Paramount Beanie

If he’s willing to take his workouts outside, this beanie would be a great gift to help keep him warm. The style from the Three Stripes’ proprietary Climawarm insulation and its sweat-wicking Climalite mesh lining.

Adidas Paramount Beanie

Buy: Adidas Paramount Beanie $24
Buy it

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4

Apple’s watch in conjunction with the Swoosh is great if your husband is an athlete with high aspirations. It comes equipped a high-performance band and sensors to accurately track your workout.

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4

Buy: Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 $499
Buy it

Nixon Trestles Hip Pack

Fanny packs are in style right now, and this model from Nixon successfully pairs aesthetics with function. And it comes in several colorways, with options to match your husband’s look.

Nixon Trestles Hip Pack

Buy: Nixon Trestles Hip Pack $25
Buy it

Six Pack Fitness Expedition Backpack 300

Fit guys have to eat well to stay in great shape, and this Six Pack Fitness bag will allow your husband to keep his healthy pre-prepped food fresh all day long.

Six Pack Fitness Expedition Backpack 300

Buy: Six Pack Fitness Expedition Backpack 300 $160
Buy it

New Balance NB Heat Loft Full Zip Hoodie

Keep your husband warm during his outdoor workouts with this hoodie from New Balance, which is made with the brand’s NB HeatLoft knit technology made to retain heat and high spandex fleece to help with his range of motion.

New Balance NB Heat Loft Full Zip Hoodie

Buy: New Balance NB Heat Loft Full Zip Hoodie $120
Buy it

Stance NFL Reflective Socks

If he’s a football fan, Stance has a line of socks he’s sure to love with his favorite NFL team’s logo on them.

Stance NFL Reflective Socks

Buy: Stance NFL Reflective Socks $18
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Nike and Adidas Sold More Than $28 Million in Product on Alibaba’s Singles’ Day

Here’s How to Get the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Zebra’ Restock

How New Balance Persuaded the U.S. Gov’t to Outfit 92,000 Troops With These American-Made Sneakers

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad