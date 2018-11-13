6 Great Gifts for Your Sporty Husband — Starting at $18

Sneakers may be the most important part of your sporty husband’s wardrobe, but it’s not the only thing he needs to be his athletic best.

As you start to do your Christmas and holiday shopping, here are six fit-focused gift ideas to keep in mind.

Adidas Paramount Beanie

If he’s willing to take his workouts outside, this beanie would be a great gift to help keep him warm. The style from the Three Stripes’ proprietary Climawarm insulation and its sweat-wicking Climalite mesh lining.

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4

Apple’s watch in conjunction with the Swoosh is great if your husband is an athlete with high aspirations. It comes equipped a high-performance band and sensors to accurately track your workout.

Nixon Trestles Hip Pack

Fanny packs are in style right now, and this model from Nixon successfully pairs aesthetics with function. And it comes in several colorways, with options to match your husband’s look.

Six Pack Fitness Expedition Backpack 300

Fit guys have to eat well to stay in great shape, and this Six Pack Fitness bag will allow your husband to keep his healthy pre-prepped food fresh all day long.

New Balance NB Heat Loft Full Zip Hoodie

Keep your husband warm during his outdoor workouts with this hoodie from New Balance, which is made with the brand’s NB HeatLoft knit technology made to retain heat and high spandex fleece to help with his range of motion.

Stance NFL Reflective Socks

If he’s a football fan, Stance has a line of socks he’s sure to love with his favorite NFL team’s logo on them.

