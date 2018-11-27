The Best Men’s Wool Socks, According to Hundreds of Reviews on Amazon

Whether you’re an avid hiker or skier, or you’re simply looking to keep feet extra toasty this season, wool socks are a must. To help you find the perfect pair, we’ve scoured Amazon for the best-reviewed men’s options consumers say are worth investing in. Below, shop styles in a range of lengths and for a variety of occasions.

Best Thermal Socks: DG Hill 80% Merino Wool Socks

More than 600 reviewers gave these socks from DG Hill five stars. Many claimed they kept their feet dry and warm in “subzero temperatures,” thanks to a blend with 80 percent merino wool. Their affordable price tag and versatile sizing (also available in women’s and kid’s sizes) make them perfect for the whole family.

DG Hill 80% merino wool socks CREDIT: Amazon

Best Ski Socks: Pure Athlete High-Performance Wool Ski Socks

This pair features an innovative blend of merino wool and polypropylene to keep feet warm and wick away moisture. Plus, a built-in arch support prevents aches after a long day on the slopes. Another bonus? “I liked how thin they were,” one reviewer wrote. “When using with ski boots, you really don’t want a sock to bunch up or be too thick as it will cause blisters. That was not the case with these socks.”

Pure Athlete high-performance wool ski socks CREDIT: Amazon

Best Dress Socks: Ebmore Men’s Wool Socks

If he needs to keep feet toasty during his commute to the office (or simply wants a stylish alternative to traditional thick styles), these dress socks from Ebmore are a great option. According to reviewers, they’re super soft, breathable and sleek enough to pair well with oxfords.

Embore men’s wool dress socks CREDIT: Amazon

Best No-Show Socks: SmartWool Men’s No Show Socks

These Smartwool socks are perfect for the guy who loves the look of wearing shoes sans socks, but not the sweaty, stinky mess that often results from doing so. Made of 63 percent merino wool, these socks are praised for keeping feet dry and odor-free. Plus, reviewers also noted they never seemed to slip or fall down inside sneakers and other low-cut footwear styles.

SmartWool men’s no show socks CREDIT: Amazon

Best Compression Socks: CloudLine Compression Socks

Athletes swear by these winter-ready compression socks, which some even claim help stabilize foot-related injuries. “These are the best compression socks I’ve tried,” one reviewer wrote. “They work well with my hiking shoes and boots, never bind or overcompress, and provide just the right amount of support for my healing sprained ankle.”

CloudLine compression socks CREDIT: Amazon

Best Ankle Socks: People’s Socks Merino Wool Lightweight Socks

Ideal for wearing with shorter cut boots, these ankle socks are said to be extremely comfortable and durable — even after multiple wears. “They feel great on your feet, keep them cool when needed and help reduce moisture,” one customer noted. “I’ve washed these numerous times and they still fit and feel like new.”

People’s Socks merino wool lightweight socks CREDIT: Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Fore more holiday gift ideas, FN has curated the top gifts for every category. Shop our official Gift Guide here.

Want more?

7 Men’s Gifts for the Fitness Fanatic — Starting at $14

7 Under-$100 Gifts for Your Sporty Wife

These Are the Best Nike Kyrie Shoes You Can Buy Today