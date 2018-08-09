Sign up for our newsletter today!

5 Best Men’s Hiking Socks to Shop

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

A hiker in Austria.
CREDIT: Mara Brandl/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Wearing the proper footwear on a hike is important, but it’s also imperative that you wear the correct socks. The socks you choose to throw on will ensure comfort and help your feet remain intact when the hike is complete.

Check out these five hiking socks for men that you can buy now ahead of your next hike.

Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew Light Cushion

These socks from Darn Tough feature fine gauge knitting, which the brand said gives them a “put it on, forget it’s on” feel. They also boast light cushioning along base of foot, a height that sits slightly above the collar of standard hiking boots, and all-weather performance characteristics that make them ideal in the summer and winter.

Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew Light Cushion

Buy: Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew $20
Farm To Feet Damascus Lightweight Hiking Sock

Farm to Feet’s Damascus sock is designed to be lightweight and have ample cushion, and is made with merino wool, nylon and spandex.

Farm To Feet Damascus Lightweight Hiking Sock

Buy: Farm To Feet Damascus Lightweight Hiking Sock $22.45
Fits Light Hiker Crew Sock

These socks from Fits boast a lightweight material blend designed to keep your foot from sweating and getting blisters, as well as the brand’s Dynamic Toe Cup made to conform to the shape of your foot, and a Y-shaped Heel Lock so the sock doesn’t move around.

Fits Light Hiker Crew Sock

Buy: Fits Light Hiker Crew Sock $21.95
Smartwool PhD Outdoor Ultra Light Mini Socks

If you’re looking for a hiking sock built for the summer, this Smartwool style may be for you. It boasts merino wool for breathability and moisture management, which is paired with the brand’s Indestructawool tech for durability and its 4 Degree elite fit system made to keep it in place.

Smartwool PhD Outdoor Ultra Light Mini Socks

Buy: Smartwool PhD Outdoor Ultra Light Mini Socks $15.95
Wigwam Cool-Lite2 Hiker Pro Crew

This Made in USA style is made with the label’s DriRelease Tencel fibers to make them quick-drying, breathable mesh panels for ventilation and compression arch support.

Wigwam Cool-Lite2 Hiker Pro Crew

Buy: Wigwam Cool-Lite2 Hiker Pro Crew $16
