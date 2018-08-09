5 Best Men’s Hiking Socks to Shop

Wearing the proper footwear on a hike is important, but it’s also imperative that you wear the correct socks. The socks you choose to throw on will ensure comfort and help your feet remain intact when the hike is complete.

Check out these five hiking socks for men that you can buy now ahead of your next hike.

Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew Light Cushion

These socks from Darn Tough feature fine gauge knitting, which the brand said gives them a “put it on, forget it’s on” feel. They also boast light cushioning along base of foot, a height that sits slightly above the collar of standard hiking boots, and all-weather performance characteristics that make them ideal in the summer and winter.

Farm to Feet’s Damascus sock is designed to be lightweight and have ample cushion, and is made with merino wool, nylon and spandex.