7 Healthy & Fashionable Compression Socks for Nurses to Buy Now

By Jennie Bell
Jennie Bell

Jennie Bell

For professionals like nurses who are on their feet all day, comfortable, supportive shoes are essential for any uniform. But compression socks and tights are another useful piece of the wardrobe.

These legwear products typically feature graduated compression, meaning the weave of the threads is tightest around the foot and ankle to help encourage strong circulation. Not only can this help prevent foot swelling, but it also can relieve some general tiredness in the legs.

Below are several women’s compression sock styles that offer plenty of healthy benefits and are fashionable enough to dress up any pair of scrubs.

1. Sockwell Graduated Compression Socks

This wool-blend knee-high features moderate compression (15-20 mmHg) and comes in more than a dozen colors, including this subtle natural tone.

Sockwell Compression Socks
Sockwell compression sock
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Sockwell Compression Sock $24.99
Buy it

2. Vim & Vigr Moderate Compression Socks

Vim & Vigr is known for its colorful compression styles, and this multicolored striped look doesn’t disappoint. And it offers moderate compression of 15-20 mmHg.

Vim & Vigr Compression Socks
Vim & Vigr multicolored compression sock.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Vim & Vigr Compression Sock $32.95
Buy it

3. Dr. Motion Mild Compression Socks

With its floral pattern and ruffle trim, this Dr. Motion style is possibly the sweetest compression sock out there. It comes with mild compression (8-15 mmHg) for everyday wear.

Dr. Motion Compression Socks
Dr. Motion compression socks with floral print.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: Dr. Motion Compression Sock $7.99
Buy it

4. Comrad Companion Compression Socks

Talk about pretty in pink. These Comrad knee-highs have been lab tested at 15-25mmHg compression and come in a vivid dip-dyed ombre.

Comrad Compression Socks
Comrad pink ombre compression socks.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Comrad
Buy: Comrad Compression Sock $21
Buy it

5. Comfortiva Compression Socks

Prefer something more subtle and elegant? This look from Comfortiva brings serious class to compression, and it is made from an ultra-soft microfiber blend.

Comfortiva Compression Socks
Comfortiva floral patterned compression socks.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillard's
Buy: Comfortiva Compression Sock $13.99
Buy it

6. Item m6 Opaque Tights

For allover coverage, Item m6 has a selection of compression tights that come in chic colors such as this marine shade. And bonus, the light control fit helps to smooth the tummy, hips, thighs and rear.

Item m6 Compression Socks
Item m6 opaque compression tights.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Item m6 Compression Tights $88
Buy it

7. Therafirm Unisex Core-Spun Socks

Therafirms cute striped compression socks have mild compression (10-15 mmHg) and are made with its stretchy Core-Spun technology, which makes them easier to put on and take off.

Therafirm Compression Sock
Therafirm striped compression sock.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Scrubs & Beyond
Buy: Therafirm Compression Sock $24.99
Buy it

