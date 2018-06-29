Check Out the New FN!

Zayn Malik Matches His Nike Sneakers to His Blue Hair

By Isis Briones
Isis Briones

Isis Briones

More Stories By Isis

View All
Zayn Malik out and about in the Big Apple.
Zayn Malik out and about in the Big Apple.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Zayn Malik’s style is always on point, and this week is no different — in fact, the solo artist even matched his Nike sneakers to his hair.

While out in New York yesterday, the former One Direction singer wore bright blue kicks from the brand. Though it wasn’t the exact shade of his indigo-dyed strands, it was enough to make us pay attention.

Zayn Malik goes out in trendy look featuring a black tee, gray pants and multi-colored Nike sneakers.
Zayn Malik goes out in trendy look featuring a black tee, gray pants and multi-colored Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Beyond the blue, Malik’s sneakers featured a white Swoosh and a bright orange tongue — which he matched with socks of a similar hue. For the rest of his look, the star opted for a black graphic T-shirt and sleek gray plaid pants.

A close-up of Zayn Malik's red, white and blue Nike sneakers.
A close-up of Zayn Malik's red, white and blue Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For anyone inspired by this multicolored look, there are ways to channel this energy into a customizable pair of shoes right on the sneaker giant’s website. The Nike Air Force 1’s can be made to any customer’s liking for the affordable price of $90. Click through to experiment to your heart’s content.

Buy: Nike Air Force 1 '07 Sneakers $90
Buy it

Want more?

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Step Out in All-Black Futuristic Looks for the Singer’s Birthday

Gigi Hadid Reunited With Zayn Malik, & These Were the Animal Print Booties She Wore

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad