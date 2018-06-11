Yara Shahidi Is Peak Comfy-Chic in Prada Sock Sneakers

As someone who loves to go barefoot, it’s no secret that Yara Shahidi is a comfort-first kind of gal. Unfortunately, she can’t always opt out of wearing shoes, but it appears the star has found a compromise.

Enter Prada’s chic and cozy knit slip-on sock sneakers. The trendy style has been popping up everywhere, so it was only a matter of time until the stylish 18-year-old actress made it her own.

Power puffs x Prada☀️ A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jun 11, 2018 at 9:25am PDT

Shahidi wore the designer kicks with a printed white short-sleeve button-down shirt and high-waisted drawstring black shorts.

Although her outfit was fashion-forward, it didn’t seem to inconvenience her. But the price of comfort? A cool $590. Shahidi’s shoes feature a high-quality black knit exterior with a white rubber sole at the bottom. She may not be walking around in her bare feet, but flats that feel like socks are undoubtedly the next best thing.

The shoes are also great for frequent travelers. Gone are the days of having to re-tie sneakers post-security or fidgeting with laces to remove footwear during a long flight. (A bonus point goes to traveling in style.)

Get a closer look and order a pair before your upcoming summer vacation.

