New Balance Gets a Colorful Swarovski Crystal Update for the Holiday Season

The limited NB1 574 embellished with crystals from Swarovski.

New Balance’s signature “N” logo is getting the holiday treatment.

In March, New Balance released the limited-edition version of the 574 silhouette with the NB1 574 with crystals from Swarovski. And now, the athletic company has released a new iteration of the glistening kicks just in time for the holidays.

Featuring two new crystal colorways, Rosé and Peacock, this version includes a premium leather liner available in three colors: black, castlerock/grey and white. The rest of the sneaker is seen in full suede detailed with a perforated suede vamp, base collar and tongue.

The limited NB1 574 in Rosé Swarovski crystals. CREDIT: Courtesy of company

New accent materials include three offerings in several colorways such as premium pearlized leather, metallic leather in gold, rose gold and silver, along with seasonal synthetics in brushed metallic anthracite, finesse pearl crème and drizzle pearl raisin.

The limited NB1 574 in Peacock Swarovski crystals. CREDIT: Courtesy of company

Retailing for $300, the made-in-the-USA shoes are available exclusively on the NB1 customization platform in the U.S. Europe, China, Canada and Japan.

To keep it festive, New Balance is also including an extra set of ribbon laces to compliment the selected crystal color.

Head to newbalance.com now to start your holiday shopping.

