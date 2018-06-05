Rita Ora Debuts Red-Hot Hair With Louis Vuitton Suit and White Nikes

Rita Ora may have just announced her new summer music festival schedule on Instagram, but her performance lineup wasn’t the only surprise she had in store for fans.

On Sunday, the singer took to social media to debut an unexpected set of red hair. From a snapshot of herself getting on a private jet to the star hitting the stage in her fiery ‘do, Ora shared all the angles with her followers, but there was one summer-ready look that stood out.

Yesterday, she posted a series of ‘grams showcasing her bold hairstyle while wearing a bright neon green tee with a dark denim faded Louis Vuitton printed suit on top.

Ora even wore sunglasses that perfectly matched her hair and she took things a step further by rocking Nike sneakers featuring the red swoosh on the side.

Her kicks are reminiscent of the classic Cortez sneakers since they’re white and also include blue details within the design. However, the clear differences are the transparent bottom of Ora’s sneaks along with the wider silhouette. Given her many performances this season, perhaps she’ll whip out the affordable footwear below during one of her tour dates.

