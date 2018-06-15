Rita Ora Goes Pantless in a White Shirtdress and Velcro Prada Sneakers

Rita Ora has been performing nonstop, but yesterday afternoon, the star finally took a much-needed break for some retail therapy in one of New York’s most well-known shopping neighborhoods: Soho. And once again, Ora delivered one of her famous off-duty looks.

To stay cool in the summer heat, the singer went pantless, wearing nothing but a short cold-shoulder shirtdress (that looked like an oversize top). She finished her casual yet chic look with a pair of white Velcro sneakers by Prada.

Rita Ora's recently debuted red hairstyle stands out in all-white NYC look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Yes, Velcro. Even though the last time you probably wore Velcro sneakers was when you were 5, there’s something about the easy, lace-free (and thus fuss-free) nature of a Velcro strap that’s highly appealing, especially in the summer. Plus, this pair is made from a breathable and lightweight mesh material. The sneakers retail for $690, and the style with the blush-colored strap is available online now. Shop the design below.

Unfortunately, Ora’s time off won’t last long, as the artist is scheduled to perform this Saturday at New York’s K-Fest. The event is being held at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, located outside of the city. Artists such as Liam Payne, 5SOS and more are set to also take the stage at the festival.

