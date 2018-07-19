Lucy Hale Grabs Starbucks in Leggings and Matching Comfy APL Sneakers

Lucy Hale beat the heat in Los Angeles yesterday with a trip to Starbucks for an iced coffee. Instead of riding solo, she was spotted with her pal, Ashley Newbrough, and they stepped out of the popular coffee chain with matching drinks.

When it came down to their attire, the duo went separate ways. Newbrough donned a summer-friendly laid-back denim look and Hale opted for a gym-ready athletic outfit. Both actresses’ styles were on point, but Hale dominated the fitness inspiration here.

Lucy Hale steps out to get a Starbucks iced coffee in Los Angeles wearing a laid-back athleisure look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She had on APL lace-up sneakers in black and white that can be purchased with the link below for $164.95.

The lightweight design was built for long runs and intense workouts ensuring only the best support. There’s also special cushioning that provides all-day comfort no matter what.

Lucy Hale slips on black and white APL sneakers for coffee run on the West Coast. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

If only there was a way to see Hale put all these features to the test by giving fans a sneak peek into her gym routine. There are still plenty of summer weeks yet, so it’s only a matter of time until she shares something on social media.

