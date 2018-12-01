Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner’s New Favorite Iro Sneakers Are On Sale

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner heads to Travis Scott's Astroworld concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
CREDIT: Splash

Kylie Jenner may be an Adidas ambassador but lately she’s been reaching for a pair of luxury sneakers from Iro Paris.

The reality star-turned-makeup mogul has been spotted showing off the brand’s Italian-made white kicks while in New York City to support boyfriend Travis Scott on his “Astroworld” tour. In a mirror selfie she posted to Instagram on Friday, Jenner is wearing the simple style dubbed the Curverunner with cuffed high-rise jeans, crop top and long coat.

bye new york ✌🏼

Earlier in the week, while heading to Madison Square Garden to watch Scott perform, the 21-year-old mom paired the mesh, suede and calfskin leather runners with a black Rick Owens down jacket and L.A. Roxx PVC pants.

iro paris curverunner sneakers, kylie jenner, rick owens
Jenner steps out wearing a Rick Owens down jacket with L.A. Roxx PVC pants and Iro Curverunner sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

On the same day, Jenner was spotted at lunch wearing the Curverunner with a black hoodie and an oversized Acler jacket. On both occasions, she styled the all-white sneakers with white high socks.

kylie jenner, Acler Hounds jacket, iro paris curverunner sneakers
Kylie Jenner leaves a restaurant in New York City wearing an Acler jacket.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Curverunner retails for $648 but is now marked down to $453.60. They’re also available in a sleek all-black colorway. 

iro paris curverunner

Buy: IRO Curverunner sneakers $453.60
Click through the gallery to see more of Jenner’s best street-style looks throughout the year.

