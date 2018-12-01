Kylie Jenner’s New Favorite Iro Sneakers Are On Sale

Kylie Jenner may be an Adidas ambassador but lately she’s been reaching for a pair of luxury sneakers from Iro Paris.
The reality star-turned-makeup mogul has been spotted showing off the brand’s Italian-made white kicks while in New York City to support boyfriend Travis Scott on his “Astroworld” tour. In a mirror selfie she posted to Instagram on Friday, Jenner is wearing the simple style dubbed the Curverunner with cuffed high-rise jeans, crop top and long coat.
Earlier in the week, while heading to Madison Square Garden to watch Scott perform, the 21-year-old mom paired the mesh, suede and calfskin leather runners with a black Rick Owens down jacket and L.A. Roxx PVC pants.
On the same day, Jenner was spotted at lunch wearing the Curverunner with a black hoodie and an oversized Acler jacket. On both occasions, she styled the all-white sneakers with white high socks.
The Curverunner retails for $648 but is now marked down to $453.60. They’re also available in a sleek all-black colorway.
