Kaia Gerber Cant Stop Wearing These Adidas x Alexander Wang Kicks

PSA: Kaia Gerber has a new favorite pair of sneakers and they’re pretty cool.

The 16-year-old supermodel has been spotted wearing Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Bball Soccer sneakers on numerous occasions throughout the month of May and yesterday, she took them shopping with a friend in NYC’s Tribeca neighborhood.

The style retailing for $250 is aesthetically similar to Adidas’ triple-striped Gazelle shoe, which Gerber’s pal happened to be wearing, and features Cowhide leather, suede and a lace-up silhouette.

The slightly oversized sneaker, which also comes in red with Boost technology, is said to be inspired by New York City bike messengers, coming with a textured sole reminiscent of a bicycle tire.

The Alexander Wang runway model teamed the kicks with a $16 white Brandy Melville tank top, Supreme stone washed black slim jeans, a black leather fanny pack from Wang’s fall ’18 collection and Alexander Wang x Gentle Monster sunglasses. Gerber also wore a white shoelace as a belt for the outing.

