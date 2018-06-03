Check Out the New FN!

Kaia Gerber Cant Stop Wearing These Adidas x Alexander Wang Kicks

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
kaia gerber
Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style of 2017
Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style of 2017
Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style of 2017
Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style of 2017
View Gallery 17 Images

PSA: Kaia Gerber has a new favorite pair of sneakers and they’re pretty cool.

The 16-year-old supermodel has been spotted wearing Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Bball Soccer sneakers on numerous occasions throughout the month of May and yesterday, she took them shopping with a friend in NYC’s Tribeca neighborhood.

The style retailing for $250 is aesthetically similar to Adidas’ triple-striped Gazelle shoe, which Gerber’s pal happened to be wearing, and features Cowhide leather, suede and a lace-up silhouette.

June 2: #kaiagerber and #vittoriaceretti out and about in TriBeCa, New York

A post shared by Kaia Gerber Today (@kaiagerbertoday) on

The slightly oversized sneaker, which also comes in red with Boost technology, is said to be inspired by New York City bike messengers, coming with a textured sole reminiscent of a bicycle tire.

The Alexander Wang runway model teamed the kicks with a $16 white Brandy Melville tank top, Supreme stone washed black slim jeans, a black leather fanny pack from Wang’s fall ’18 collection and Alexander Wang x Gentle Monster sunglasses. Gerber also wore a white shoelace as a belt for the outing.

Shop the look for yourself below.

adidas alexander wang bball soccer sneakers

Buy: Adidas AW Bball Soccer sneakers $250
Buy it

Scroll through the gallery for a look at more of Kaia Gerber’s street style.

Want more?

Kaia Gerber Pairs Denim-on-Denim Outfit With the Pointiest Pumps at Levi’s 501 Day Party

Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Have Mother-Daughter Night Out Ahead of Met Gala

Kaia Gerber Pays Tribute to Versace in Little Black Dress & Heels Covered in Medusa Embellishments

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad