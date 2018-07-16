Hilary Duff Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Skintight Black Leggings and Matching Nike Trainers

Hilary Duff couldn’t stop smiling during her date on Sunday with boyfriend Matthew Koma.

The happy couple was spotted at a local farmer’s market in Los Angeles, where they opted for laid-back summer looks. The actress wore black and white layered tank tops along with complementing form-fitting leggings that highlighted her growing baby bump.

Pregnant Hilary Duff goes on a date to the farmer's market in Los Angeles with boyfriend Matthew Koma. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

To ensure the star was as comfortable as possible, she slipped on the lightweight Nike Flyknit trainers — which can be purchased online with the link below for $120 in black and white like Duff’s or various other colors. The durable footwear has a flat wide heel, providing plenty of stability during her walk around town.

Hilary Duff wears Nike Free TR Flyknit 3 sneakers on day out on the West Coast. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The kicks also have breathable fabric that keeps feet cool throughout that summer heat, ultimately making them a closet essential this season. Look to her side and notice that her beau followed in Duff’s footsteps, as he had on matching Nike sneaks.

You know what they say: A couple that matches together stays together. Plus, their smiles and the way they look at each another tells it all. Here’s hoping these two keep the feels going for their upcoming dates.

