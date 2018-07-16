Halsey Bared Her Tone Legs With a High-Slit Summer Green Dress and Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Halsey is on the road this summer for the final installment of her “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour.”

When she’s not dominating the stage with her fierce looks, the singer keeps things pretty casual behind-the-scenes. For instance, on Friday, she donned a green high-slit summery dress that spotlighted her tone legs. The star couldn’t hold back her wide happy smiles as she wore the breezy comfortable look.

To make the outfit even cozier, Halsey went with a pair of the popular blue and white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. For those who have yet to give this trend a try, take this as a sign to jump on the bandwagon. Luckily, doing so won’t break the bank as the kicks are priced below at only $75 and on top of having stylish footwear, the high quality leather design is durable and will last beyond this summer season.

Her tour continues to September throughout Europe, so there’s no doubt fans will be seeing her Adidas sneaks pop up again. The best part is, whether she dresses them up or down, the versatile shoes work with everything. Who knows, perhaps Halsey will take a chance and slip them on for a red carpet event — or at least an after party.

