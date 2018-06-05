Check Out the New FN!

Shop the Platform Sneakers From Gigi Hadid’s New Go-To Sneaker Brand

By Allie Fasanella
gigi hadid, prada bag
Gigi Hadid leaving Cipriani in NYC yesterday.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Before hitting the CFDA Fashion Awards last night in a bold Versace fall ’18 look, Gigi Hadid took a pair of chunky sneakers from her new favorite shoe brand to the streets of New York for a bite at Cipriani.

The bulky white leather style is courtesy of Naked Wolfe, a family-founded London-based luxury footwear brand that released its first collection in late 2017. Last week, the supermodel was spotted out and about in the fast-fashion label’s $200 Sporty lace-up sneakers with a Fendi shirt.

gigi hadid, naked wolfe sneakers
Gigi Hadid wearing Naked Wolfe sneakers.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

And yesterday, the street-style starlet donned Naked Wolfe’s Wicked high-top sneaker, boasting a 100 percent leather upper and insole, a 7-centimeter platform sole and a lace-up silhouette.

Hadid styled the bold and bulky kicks with a simple black top tucked into frayed high-rise jeans, further accessorizing her look with a $2,490 Prada Etiquette printed leather bag, a sparkly bandana choker and skinny black cat-eye frames.

gigi hadid, naked wolfe wicked white leather sneakers
Gigi Hadid out and about in NYC.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 23-year-old top model, who celebrated her birthday in April, serves as brand ambassador to Reebok, most recently modeling the Boston-based athletic company’s famous Freestyle Hi silhouette in its spring ’18 Reebok Classic campaign.

Get Gigi’s look for yourself this summer.

 

naked wolfe wicked white leather sneakers

Buy: Naked Wolfe Wicked white leather sneakers $249.95
Buy it

