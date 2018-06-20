David Beckham Looks Comfy in His Traveling Outfit With Slick ’80s-Style Sneakers

David Beckham arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday and tried to keep a low profile with his simple outfit.

The retired soccer star had on a laid-back look that included a plain white T-shirt, loose black pants and a casual pair of Adidas Yeezy Powerphase sneakers. If fans weren’t paying attention, it’s possible that he could have walked by a group of them without anyone noticing.

David Beckham had on a clean white tee, dark jeans and gray Yeezy sneakers at Tokyo's Haneda international airport. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Whether it was his intention to stay incognito or not, one thing’s for sure, Beckham knew what he was doing when it came down to the style of his outfit. The retro kicks that were part of Kanye West’s Calabasas collection tied everything together perfectly and made a fresh addition to his attire.

David Beckham's Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Beckham’s footwear is all-gray and were inspired by the ’80s. In addition, the sneaks are surprisingly more affordable than the rest of West’s designs, but this doesn’t mean it’s of lesser quality. The shoe was created with luxury premium soft leather and it’s being sold for as low as $200. Click through to get all the details below and don’t hesitate to make the purchase while supply of the designer limited-edition pair is still available.

