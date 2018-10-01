5 Best Places to Shop For Women’s Sneakers

There’s no doubt we are in a sneaker boom, but in a market where sneakers are everywhere, it’s hard to focus in on the best shop for you. So whether you’re a sneakerhead, runner or the fashion-forward type, this list will help you get on the right path.

Here’s a rundown of the best places to shop for women’s sneakers now, with styles from major brands like Nike, Converse, Balenciaga and more. Take a look.

1. Kith

Kith’s assortment for women is perfect for the sneakerhead. With store exclusives, collaborations galore and a carefully curated selection, shoppers will have their pick of must-have styles, which are hard to find, from brands including Nike, Puma, Adidas and more.





2. Nordstrom

Whether you’re shopping online or in stores, Nordstrom has a wide variety of sneakers to choose from. So if you’re looking for casual, comfort, athletic or limited-release shoes, the retailer will most likely have what you’re looking for and it will definitely be on trend.





3. Zappos

With sneakers as low as $25, here’s your spot for affordable fashion. Plus, Zappos carries the most in-demand styles from Vans, Converse, Skechers, Toms and more.





4. Net-a-Porter

For the not-so-sporty, fashion-forward shopper, Net-a-porter.com is your place to go for designer sneakers. You can find statement looks from luxury labels including Balenciaga, Golden Goose, Gucci and Alexander McQueen.





5. JackRabbit

For the fitness fiend, JackRabbit has an excellent selection of training shoes for on and off the trail. Not to mention — the breadth of running sneakers is a highlight, featuring the latest technology from brands such as Brooks, APL, Saucony, Under Armour and more.





