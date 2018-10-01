Sign up for our newsletter today!

5 Best Places to Shop For Women’s Sneakers

By Nikara Johns
There’s no doubt we are in a sneaker boom, but in a market where sneakers are everywhere, it’s hard to focus in on the best shop for you. So whether you’re a sneakerhead, runner or the fashion-forward type, this list will help you get on the right path.

Here’s a rundown of the best places to shop for women’s sneakers now, with styles from major brands like Nike, Converse, Balenciaga and more. Take a look.

1. Kith

Kith’s assortment for women is perfect for the sneakerhead. With store exclusives, collaborations galore and a carefully curated selection, shoppers will have their pick of must-have styles, which are hard to find, from brands including Nike, Puma, Adidas and more.


Puma Thunder $120
2. Nordstrom

Whether you’re shopping online or in stores, Nordstrom has a wide variety of sneakers to choose from. So if you’re looking for casual, comfort, athletic or limited-release shoes, the retailer will most likely have what you’re looking for and it will definitely be on trend.


Nike x Maria Sharapova $100
3. Zappos

With sneakers as low as $25, here’s your spot for affordable fashion. Plus, Zappos carries the most in-demand styles from Vans, Converse, Skechers, Toms and more.


Vans Classic Slip-On $50
4. Net-a-Porter

For the not-so-sporty, fashion-forward shopper, Net-a-porter.com is your place to go for designer sneakers. You can find statement looks from luxury labels including Balenciaga, Golden Goose, Gucci and Alexander McQueen.


Balenciaga Triple S $895
5. JackRabbit

For the fitness fiend, JackRabbit has an excellent selection of training shoes for on and off the trail. Not to mention — the breadth of running sneakers is a highlight, featuring the latest technology from brands such as Brooks, APL, Saucony, Under Armour and more.


Brooks Bedlam $149.95
