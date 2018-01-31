All the Black History Month Sneakers You Can Buy Now

Black History Month kicks off tomorrow, and brands are getting a head start with themed looks for top athletes including LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard.

1. Nike LeBron 15 “Black History Month”

Perhaps the most colorful of all of Nike’s 2018 Black History Month (“BHM”) sneakers, the LeBron 15 is covered in a black, red and green knit upper and cushioned with a matte black midsole and Zoom Air technology. The Air unit is printed with the date July 13, 2016, which is a reference to the ESPY awards when James spoke out for equality alongside Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade.

Nike LeBron 15 “BHM.” Nike

2. Nike KD 10 “Black History Month”

For Kevin Durant, Nike readied this style with colors taken from the Pan-African flag. The black, red, green and gold sneakers are decked out with details including a reference to May 6, 2014, the day of Durant’s NBA MVP acceptance speech.

Nike KD 10 “BHM.”

3. Nike Mercurial Vapor XI “Black History Month”

In addition to its basketball offerings for LeBron James and Kevin Durant, Nike readied this matching Mercurial Vapor XI cleat for the soccer pitch. The boot is worn by names including Kevin-Prince Boateng of Eintracht Frankfurt and Paris Saint-Germain’s Dani Alves.

Nike Mercurial Vapor XI “BHM.” Nike

4. Adidas Dame 4 “Black History Month”

Damian Lillard’s Adidas Dame 4 “Black History Month” shoes feature details inspired by Harlem landmarks the Apollo Theater and the Savoy Ballroom. They’ll be available beginning tomorrow at 3 a.m. ET.

Adidas Dame 4 “BHM.” Adidas

