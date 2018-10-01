This Adidas Collab Inspired By Rio de Janeiro Gives Tropical Style an Urban Twist

Adidas is back with another statement-making collaboration with Brazilian streetwear label Farm. The new collection, which includes two footwear options, the Adidas Adilette slide and the iconic Superstar, was influenced by the city and lifestyle of Rio de Janeiro, coming with bold tropical prints.

Adidas and Farm linked up for the first time in 2013 and over the years have sold more than 10 million pieces in over 130 countries. “Our partnership with Adidas Originals has been an inspiration from the first edition. We have been able to unite our love of developing prints and incorporated them with classic Adidas Originals icons!” said Katia Barros, creative director and co-founder of Farm.

Adidas x Farm Adilette slides; $25. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The collection also includes windbreakers, track jackets, sweatshirts, leggings and bodysuits in vibrant hues of yellow, red and blue. You can also pick up a cropped tee, a backpack and a T-shirt dress boasting monstera leaves as well as pineapples and cashews.

The Adidas x Farm Superstar comes in a vivid shade of red suede and features a “cloud white” pineapple print throughout as well as a white shell toe. A white midsole and red laces complete the sneaker’s eye-catching design.

Cop these $100 kicks for fall and pair them with a white shirtdress or track pants.

