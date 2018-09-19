The 5 Best Training Shoes for the Gym Out Now

Last year, FN broke down the best training shoes for the gym. And now, we’re back with an even fresher selection of top styles you can pick up today.

Whether you’re seeking a new pair of shoes suited for CrossFit, cardio, weightlifting or everything in-between, you’ll find the pair that’s right for you here.

Shop the top trainers below.

Nike Zoom Train Command

If the high intensity training-ready Nike Metcon isn’t your cup of tea, consider the brand’s Zoom Train Command. Perfect for cardio workouts, this model offers a bit more cushioning than the Metcon thanks to its Zoom Air-equipped heel.

Nike Zoom Train Command. CREDIT: Footlocker

Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 Flexweave

Reebok’s latest — and arguably greatest — CrossFit sneaker is built with the brand’s woven Flexweave material for a feel that is both breathable and flexible without sacrificing the durability you’ll need in the gym. Meanwhile, a dual-density midsole adds extra comfort in the forefoot area.

Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 Flexweave. CREDIT: Amazon

New Balance Minimus 40

For those who prefer a more minimal feel, New Balance has the solution with its Minimus 40 sneaker. This model features a no-sew construction that won’t irritate your skin and a no-nonsense Vibram outsole for durability and traction.

New Balance Minimus 40. CREDIT: Zappos

Asics Weldon X

Asics’ training shoe options are plentiful, but it’s the recently-released Weldon X that combines many of the brand’s latest advancements including a Flex Mesh upper and FuzeGel cushioning. There’s also the AHAR (Asics High-Abrasion Rubber) Plus outsole, which the brand says provides 50 percent more wear than its standard AHAR material.

Adidas Crazytrain Elite

You don’t have to wear your Yeezys to the gym to enjoy Adidas’ popular Boost cushioning. The brand’s Crazytrain Elite sneaker combines tooling inspired by its basketball offerings with a woven textile upper for long-lasting comfort.

Adidas Crazytrain Elite. CREDIT: Amazon

