See Zayn Malik Rocking These Colorful ‘Sharpie Shoes’

From his intricate tattoos to the star’s bold music videos, Zayn Malik has always been a visionary through his art.

Now it seems he’s taking his creativity to his footwear. “Sharpie shoes,” the singer shared as a caption on Instagram with a filtered photo of himself alongside some brightly colored sneakers.

Malik also launched a men’s shoe collection with Italian fashion brand Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2017. Perhaps this is his way of getting back into the shoe game, except this time it would be with more casual everyday footwear.

Whatever the case may be, this idea couldn’t have aligned more perfectly with summer. As vacation and time-off begins, consider giving Malik’s DIY style a try. His shoes resemble a pair of high top Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers — which ultimately make a great canvas for the project. The sneaker giant’s neutral hues and budget-friendly $55 price tag are even more reasons why this shoe art adventure needs to happen this season. Add a few colors to that cart, collect some Sharpies, block off a weekend and get to drawing.

