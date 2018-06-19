Trendy Adidas Sneakers Are as Low as $36 During Zappos’ Summer Shoe Sale

Zappos is currently having a big summer sale that you’re not going to want to miss out on, especially if you have a thing for Adidas, like much of the world. The Las Vegas-based e-tailer is offering a number of popular styles from the brand like the Samba, Campus, Gazelle and more, such as Yeezy-inspired combat boots and skateboarding silhouettes. Keep reading for FN’s guide on how to shop the sale.

1. Men’s Adidas Samba Classic

Earlier this month, FN’s fashion editor, Shannon Adducci declared that the ubiquitous ’90s sneaker, the Adidas Samba, was destined for a comeback, and now, Zappos is offering the classic style at a fraction of their original price.

2. Women’s Adidas Skateboarding Superstar Sneaker

Meanwhile, for 55 percent off, women can snag Adidas Skateboarding’s iteration of the brand’s Superstar silhouette featuring red three-stripe and heel tab accents.

3. Men’s Adidas

For guys who would like to channel Kanye West’s Yeezy boots, these Adidas athletic combat boots crafted with a heavy-weight sandy-colored nylon upper serve as a great duplicate version. Plus they’re marked down to under $150 right now.

4. Women’s Adidas Originals Gazelle

Adidas’ classic Gazelle style is currently on sale in a variety of summery colorways including this refreshing mint hue. Originally $80, they’re now marked down to less than $60 at 30 percent off.

5. Adidas Originals Kids PW Tennis HU (Toddler)

For 25 percent off, lace up the little one in your life in a pair of Adidas x Pharrell Williams Tennis Hu sneakers, available in an assortment of colorways in addition to the royal blue below.

6. Women’s Adidas Campus

Amp up any outfit this summer with these bright cherry red three-stripe Campus shoes, on sale for nearly 20 percent off.

7. Women’s Adidas Originals Swift Run

Originally $85, these stretchy knit Swift Run sneakers boasting an embroidered vamp and a foam cushioned footbed is now priced at under $60.

8. Adidas by Raf Simons Replicant Ozweego

For a luxury option, consider these trendy Adidas by Raf Simons chunky leather and mesh sneakers featuring cut out details for a deconstructed silhouette and a Poron performance cushioning sockliner for premium comfort. Pick them up for 20 percent off today.

Want more?

Adidas Soccer Celebrates Its Speedy X18+ Cleats With a World Cup Kickoff Party

Adidas and Ikea Have A Collaboration Coming Soon

Ronnie Fieg Teases New Adidas Soccer Collab Just in Time for the World Cup