Kanye West’s Unreleased Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Static’ Is Selling for Over $1,500

If you’re a sneaker fan looking to purchase the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” before the model officially hits retailers in the coming months, you’re in luck. Thanks to sneaker consignment store Stadium Goods, the latest variation for Kanye West’s take on the chunky dad runner trend is now available for purchase, but it will cost you a pretty penny.

Available in a Men’s size 8.5, the “Static” colorway is rumored to lead the rollout for West’s remodeled silhouette. Maintaining the same identity as its predecessor, the upper incorporates redesigned elements such as the reflective wavelike Three Stripes branding mixed with the low-profile white, gray and silver color palette. The silhouette sits atop a chunky Boost-cushioned tooling similar to the original. Those looking to purchase their pair ahead of the rumored December or early-2019 release date can do so at Stadium Goods’ online shop right now for the price of $1,690.

Both West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, have previewed the Yeezy 700 V2 “Static” on numerous occasions. Whether it was throwing out the first ceremonial pitch at the Chicago White Sox game or casually going on a stroll with their kids, both times left fans wanting more.

Kanye West wears unreleased Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers. CREDIT: Pap Nation/Splash News

Kim Kardashian carrying Chicago while holding Saint’s hand on the streets of New York. CREDIT: Splash

In other Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 release news, the original version of the kicks is expected to release in the “Mauve” colorway on Oct. 27 for $300 at Adidas.com and select Adidas retailers.

Want more?

Here’s the Yeezy Release Schedule for the Rest of 2018

The NBA Is Banning Kanye West’s Yeezy Basketball Sneaker

Here’s How to Get Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Mauve’