Sprint to It — These 7 Women’s Sneakers Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

Whether you’re in the market for a new pair of running shoes or street-ready kicks, there’s no better time than now to stock up on your favorite styles thanks to Nordstrom.

While supplies last, the retailer is currently offering up to 40 off on some must-have sneakers for women — with some of the best deals around on recent Nike launches and coveted New Balance looks.

Sizes are already selling out, though, so you’ll want to act fast. Below, shop our top picks from the sale, and head to Nordstrom.com/sale to see the rest of the amazing deals before they disappear.

Nike Classic Cortez

Take a style cue from Bella Hadid and pair these classic kicks with flared jeans and a crop top for the ultimate off-duty look. Originally $100, it’s now $80.

Nike classic Cortez. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Nike Air Max 95

A visible Air Max unit and aerodynamic waved textures offer a sporty take on the dad sneaker trend in this popular Nike look. Originally $160, it’s now $96.

Nike Air Max 95. CREDIT: Nordstrom

New Balance 247 Sneaker

Featuring a sleek sock-like finish, padded insole and external lace cage for a secure fit, New Balance’s 274 can easily take you from the gym to the streets in style and comfort. Originally $90, it’s been reduced to just $68.

New Balance 247. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Nike EXP-X14

Released earlier this year, this performance-meets-lifestyle sneaker features an on-trend translucent upper and React foam cushioning for all-day support. Originally $120, it’s now $100.

Nike EXP-X14. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018

Stay cool while you run with the Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018, made with an open weave design at the sides for extra ventilation. Down from $120, it’s now $108.

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

Available in four eye-catching colorways, the Nike Zoom Pegasus 35 includes a super-lightweight construction and Zoom Air units in the heel for a plush yet responsive feel with every stride. Originally $120, it now starts at just $90.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Nike Blazer Mid

This mid-height skate style, complete with a durable suede upper and thick rubber sole, will add a laidback touch to any outfit. Originally $120, it’s now $80.

Nike Blazer Mid. CREDIT: Nordstrom

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

5 Fashionable Women’s Athleisure Shoes to Shop This Fall

Here’s What to Buy From Saks Fifth Avenue’s Huge Friends and Family Sale

Fall Must-Buys: Stylish Women’s Boots for Every Occasion