7 Bicycle-Friendly Shoes That Will Get You to Work in Safety and Style

Looking for a healthy, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly way to get to work? Consider biking. According to Statista.com, a leading online statistics portal worldwide, in 2016 around 12.4 percent of Americans cycled on a regular basis, with 66.5 million cyclists and bike riders in the U.S.

Among the top 10 U.S. cities for biking, noted a report on Efficientgov.com, an independent, information service providing innovative solutions to fiscal and operational challenges facing cities around the world, are Minneapolis, Portland, Ore., San Francisco, New York, Detroit, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Boulder, Colo., Austin, Texas and Chicago.

But, even if you don’t live in one of these, consider pedaling to work instead of hopping on the bus or ordering Uber. You don’t even need to invest in a bicycle of your own with all the rental bike companies popping up around the country offering rides by the hour.

So, before taking your first trip, make sure you have the proper foot gear. Following, are five things to consider when shopping for bike-appropriate shoes.

• Avoid styles that lace. These can get caught up in pedals and gears and restrict your movement.

• Make sure shoes have closed backs. Clogs and mules can easily slip off your foot while you’re in motion.

• Sandals are also a safety hazard. Not only can they slip off the foot, but exposed toes can be injured in bike mechanisms.

• Stay away from smooth outsole surfaces. Instead, look for rubber or EVA bottoms that offer some pedal grip.

• Never wear heels when biking. They not only can get caught on the pedal, but decrease the amount of contact your shoe has with the pedal.

Here, FN’s shopped the market for bike-appropriate styles that can easily transition to the office.

1. Superga Slip-on Sneaker

This pretty-in-pink canvas style features a natural rubber outsole and can be machine washed.

2. Cole Haan GrandPro Spectator Slip-on

A woven leather style sits on a chunky outsole, while inside there’s a lightly cushioned footbed.

3. Vans Slip-On SF

Walk on the wild side in a leopard print canvas style that picks up a flexible waffle bottom outsole and collapsible heel for versatility.

4. Ecco Soft 7 Slip-On II

A dainty floral print adds seasonal charm to this leather sneaker with PU and TPU outsole for enhanced grip and stability.

5. Michael Michael Kors Willa Slip-on

A classic slip-on sneaker gets dressed up in sleek satin with a novelty bow trim.

6. Propet Travel Active Slip-on

Today’s popular knit upper design is made extra comfortable with a cushioned insole for support and lightweight EVA outsole.

7. Frye Ivy Slip-on

Gold metallic leather dresses up this iconic silhouette that makes comfort a priority with a padded collar and tongue.

Want more?

Jordan Brand Unveils Multiple Sneakers for Fall 2018

Rita Ora Takes Street Style to New Heights in Chunky Elevated Sneakers

Kanye West and Travis Scott Spotted in Unreleased Sneakers at Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Show