Vince’s Insanely Popular Slip-Ons Are Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom Right Now

If there’s one brand who’s mastered the art of the slip-on, it’s Vince. Praised by customers for being ultra-comfortable and chic, the label’s styles have become celebrity favorites — and they’re so popular, an average of 1,000 pairs are reportedly sold every week. And now, some of these coveted styles can be yours for much, much less.

For a limited time, Vince’s Cantara, Warren and Sanders slip-ons are up to 40 percent off on nordstrom.com. Whether detailed in rich suede or patent leather, each silhouette is as versatile as the next, making the outfit options endless and the shoes well worth the investment.

Below, shop all discounted styles before the amazing deals are gone.

Vince Cantara Slip-On Sneaker

Available in black, white and and maroon, the Cantara features knitted ribbed details on the vamp for an especially cozy touch. Originally $195, it’s now $131.

Vince Cantara slip-on sneaker. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Vince Warren Slip-On Sneaker

Jessica Alba has been spotted wearing this style on numerous occasions, proving it’s an especially great pick for travel. The shoe features a one-and-a-half-inch bumper platform to amp up the style factor, as well as elastic goring on the sides for easy on and off access (perfect for breezing through airport security). While Alba’s go-to white version of the shoe isn’t currently on sale, you can nab an olive and brown option of the same style for 40 percent off.

Vince Warren slip-on sneaker CREDIT: Nordstrom

Vince Sanders Slip-On Sneaker

A loafer-inspired style, the Sanders slip-on can easily take your from work to upscale cocktails in a flash. Originally $275, it’s been reduced to $185.

Vince Sanders slip-on sneaker CREDIT: Nordstrom

