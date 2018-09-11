Opening Ceremony Reimagines Vans Classics With Floral Motifs

For women who love Vans sneakers, Opening Ceremony has a stellar collection of eye-catching kicks with floral motif uppers that you can shop now. And there’s a treat for toddlers in the lineup, too.

Out now via Openingceremony.com is the “Satin Floral Pack,” which boasts three remixed classic Vans looks, all executed with a satin jacquard floral print. For the collection, Opening Ceremony chose to work with the Floral OG Era LX, the Style 93 and the Sk8-Hi Toddler Zip.

The women’s Style 93 colorways, one primarily in black under the flower pattern and the other delivered in white, retail for $85. And the OG Era LX looks for women, one executed with a predominantly black upper with floral print and the other in red, retail for $95. The Sk8-Hi Toddler Zip, which features black under the print, sells for $60.

In other Vans news, the skate brand has a collection of eye-catching sneakers built to withstand all weather conditions out now. Its “All Weather MTE” lineup, which boasts new takes of the Sk8-Mid Reissue Ghillie and Sk8-Hi silhouettes, as well as an all-conditions version of the UltraRange Hi DX ZPR. The styles employ the brand’s MTE 360 tech, which Vans explained is “a construction for improving heat retention and moisture management around the toes.”

