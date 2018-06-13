Vans Launches Genderless Color Theory Collection That Celebrates Inclusivity

Vans is celebrating inclusivity with its latest drop, the Color Theory collection, inspired by individual expression.

Available now, the line offers a selection of apparel and unisex footwear including five classic Vans’ silhouettes; the Authentic, the Classic Slip-On, the Era, the Sk8-Hi and the Old Skool.

You can also cop hoodies, crewnecks, tees and hats coming in the line’s five key colorways — black, bleached apricot, corsair, dry rose and white.

Vans’ Color Theory collection was designed to break down traditional gender representations, blending the boundaries of menswear and womenswear. The idea is that this range can be worn by anyone, no matter how you identify or present yourself.

While the iconic brand has been known for its unisex footwear from the start, this marks the first time the brand is offering a unisex apparel assortment as well.

Moreover, the campaign’s imagery perfectly illustrates the inclusivity of the collection featuring models of different races, ethnicities and gender representations.

“The Color Theory collection has got something for everybody and anybody,” the American skateboarding shoe and apparel company wrote on Instagram today.

The Color Theory Collection is available to shop online at Vans.com or in Vans retail stores now.

