Vans’ New BMX Collection Is Inspired by a Rider’s Quest to Find Untapped Streets

BMX rider Dakota Roche loves to find obscure spots to take his bike. And it was that search for new street territory that served as the inspiration for his latest Vans collection.

The Vans “For the Search” lineup boasts a new look Sk8-Hi Pro executed with a covert green suede and canvas upper, tonal laces, black rubber foxing and a matching rubber toecap. The sneaker also boasts Roche’s personal artwork on the side-panel labels.

The shoe is also loaded with Vans tech such as UltraCush HD insoles, its original waffle compound outsole, Duracap-reinforced underlays and BMX-specific medial side support for inner ankle pedal protection.

The Vans “For the Search” Sk8-Hi Pro is available now in stores and via Vans.com with a $75 price tag.

Another sneaker featured in the “For the Search” lineup is a new look Era Pro, dressed with marshmallow-white suede and canvas. The shoe features a durable rubber toecap, a first for the model.

The Vans “For the Search” Era Pro is also out now and retails for $65.

Aside from the sneakers, the collection features an Authentic Chino Stretch pant, a Torrey jacket, a long sleeve T-shirt, a short sleeve T-shirt, two snapback hats and crew socks.

