Here’s How You Can Cop the New Undercover x Nike React Element 87 Sneaker

When Nike’s never-before-seen React Element 87 model made its debut on the runway during Undercover’s fall ’18 show at Paris Fashion Week in March, it left many sneaker fans wanting more.

Now, after a handful of teasers, one of Nike’s most anticipated collaborations finally has a release date: Sept. 13.

For its latest partnership, the sportswear giant goes back into its running archives, drawing design elements from heritage sneakers like its Internationalist. It features a reflective and translucent upper, which sits atop Nike React foam, as well as signature branding and a splash of vibrant colors.

Undercover x Nike React Element 87 “Green Mist.” CREDIT: Nike

The sneaker comes courtesy of Tokyo native Jun Takahashi, who founded cool-kid clothing label Undercover in 1990. He first teamed up with Nike in 2010 and worked with the brand on several shoe staples, including his Nike Running partnership, Gyakusou.

Undercover x Nike React Element 87 “Light Beige.” CREDIT: Nike

Releasing as a quartet for the runner, the colorways are “Light Beige,” “Lakeside,” “Green Mist” and “Volt.”

Among the retailers to carry the limited collaboration will be Solebox, Dover Street Market, SNKRS, Kith, Mr Porter and Nike itself.

Want more?

Nike Was Mentioned 5 Million Times in 3 Days on Social Media & More Crazy Stats Since the Colin Kaepernick Ad

Nike Drops a New Retro-Inspired Tennis Sneaker That Dad Shoe Fans Will Love

Nike Has a New Technology That Could Revolutionize the Way Their Sneakers Fit For Years to Come