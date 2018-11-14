9 Under-the-Radar Men’s Sneakers You Didn’t Know You Wanted for the Holidays

With so many great sneakers on the market, it’s easy to glance past some hidden gems. To help you build your collection this holiday season, we’ve rounded up a range of unexpected men’s styles that belong at the top of your wish list — from Nike, Greats and more.

Asics Gel-Diablo

The brand has several beloved lifestyle looks, but one of its most underrated is the Gel-Diablo. The model boasts a chunkier aesthetic and sports a mixed-media upper.

Greats Royale

The Royale is a fashionable handmade sneaker executed with premium full-grain leather, making it a perfect complement to business and brunch attire.

New Balance 574

While the 990v4 gets the most attention, New Balance’s 574 model is a more affordable alternative that’s still on-trend. The style boasts a clean aesthetic and is executed with a premium suede and mesh upper.

Nike Air VaporMax Run Utility

The innovative running shoe gets updates built for poor weather, including a toggle lacing system, which makes adjusting the fit easier when it starts to rain. And the look of the model is bold enough to appease fans of edgier sneakers.

Reebok Aztrek

The Aztrek is a quintessential ’90s runner built with Reebok’s Hexalite cushioning tech and a suede and textile upper.

Fila Ray Tracer

This style is great for someone who wants to try the chunky-sneaker trend but not interested in the more aggressive looks that dominate it. The Ray Tracer pairs a modest upper with an oversized midsole.

On Cloud

Equipped with the brand’s soft CloudTech cushioning, this performance running shoe is great for serious runners as well as people who want all-day comfort.

Saucony Jazz Original

This retro runner from Saucony is a must-have for anyone interested in a classic sporty aesthetic. It’s made with a nylon and suede upper and shock-absorbing cushioning.

Adidas Originals POD-S3.1

If a plush insole is the most important feature in a sneaker you wear, this may be the style for you. It features Adidas’ P.O.D. System, which pairs Boost with dual-density EVA rubber for a cushy yet sturdy ride.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

