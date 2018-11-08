The Rock Just Released Under Armour Sneakers With Throwback Camo Vibes to Celebrate Veteran’s Day

Just in time for Veteran’s Day weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is dropping a special version of his signature Project Rock 1 sneaker with Under Armour honoring America’s finest men and women with the UA Freedom Initiative.

While maintaining the same “All day hustle” mantra as some of its previous renditions, this pair is a nod to throwback military aesthetics featuring a black-based color scheme contrasted with olive hues. The UA Freedom initiative kicked off in 2010 with the “mission to support and inspire the brave men and women dedicated to serving and protecting our country, every day,” the brand said in a statement. “In 2018 alone, UA has provided over $1 million in resources to military, first responders and their families within four core areas: education, activity, mentorship, and service.”

The Project Rock 1 boasts a lightweight knit upper that’s combined with a TPU heel construction, external heel counter, and a one-piece Micro G cushioning on the midsole.

Both pairs of the Under Armour Project Rock 1 “Veteran’s Day.” CREDIT: Under Armour

The entire Under Armour Project Rock “Veteran’s Day” collection is available now on Underarmour.com.

Aside from the kicks, there will be accompanying apparel and accessories including T-shirts, hoodies, joggers, and even a set of wireless headphones. Prices range from $30 to $250.

