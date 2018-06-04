Under Armour’s First-Ever LGBTQ-Friendly Collection Is Out Now

With Pride Month here, Under Armour has released its first-ever LGBTQ-inspired line, which boasts both sneakers and apparel.

The footwear of the “UA Pride” collection is the brand’s latest running innovation, the Hovr Sonic. The look in the line is predominantly black, executed with a black upper, rainbow midsole and a black translucent outsole. It is available on Underarmour.com in men’s and women’s sizing for $110.

The neutral performance runner is built with its compression mesh Energy Web system, a proprietary UA Hovr foam, a soft knit breathable upper, a ventilated midfoot panel, an external TPU heel counter for support and structure, and removable antimicrobial Ortholite insoles.

The apparel of the collection consists of T-shirts, shorts, tank tops and more in men’s, women’s and kid’s sizing.

In addition to the release of the collection, the brand has partnered with Athlete Ally, a nonprofit organization that works to eliminate homophobia and transphobia in sports through education and activations in athletic communities.

Under Armour stated “UA Pride” is the first part of a greater is the first drop of a larger collection, dubbed “United We Win,” which the brand stated is “all devoted to [its] ongoing commitment to equality, justice and opportunity for all athletes.”

Selections from the "UA Pride" collection from Under Armour. CREDIT: Under Armour

