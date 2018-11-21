Under Armour Releases New Sneakers Especially for Black Friday

Aside from offering sales, Under Armour will also release new sneakers during the year’s busiest time to shop.

On Black Friday, customers can pick up the Hovr Phantom Reflective, a new take on a model from the brand’s acclaimed running shoe franchise that debuted in February. The mid-cut performance style will be available via UA.com and UA Brand Houses in Connected (pairs with your smartphone) and non-Connected versions for $140 and $130, respectively. It will come in men’s and women’s sizing.

Under Armour Hovr Phantom Reflective CREDIT: Under Armour

And on Saturday, Under Armour will drop the “Tokyo Nights” Curry 5. This colorway of NBA star Stephen Curry’s latest signature shoe was released exclusively in the city during his annual Asia tour in September. For the first time, it will be available for all consumers to shop via UA.com and UA Brand Houses. The primarily black look with a section of the upper that resembles Tokyo’s skyline at night will retail for $130.

Under Armour Curry 5 “Tokyo Nights” CREDIT: Under Armour

As for deals, Under Armour on Black Friday will offer a 40 percent discount on its Tech ½ Zip long-sleeved shirt in men’s, women’s and youth sizing. Also, from Thursday to Monday, sleepwear will be cut up to 50 percent off and prices of fleece hoodies will drop up to 40 percent.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

The Rock Releases Under Armour Sneakers With Throwback Camo Vibes to Celebrate Veteran’s Day

Under Armour Stock Pops as Q3 Shows ‘Transformation Is on Track’

Under Armour Adds NBA Rookies Mo Bamba and Hamidou Diallo to Its Basketball Roster