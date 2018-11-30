NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady Gets A New Signature Shoe From Adidas

Just like Tracy McGrady’s game, his footwear had to match his versatility on the court. Today, the basketball Hall of Famer’s signature line with Adidas is making a comeback with a brand new hybrid model: the T-Mac Millennium.

The toe of the Adidas T-Mac Millenium. CREDIT: Adidas

The debut of McGrady’s latest retro-inspired signature kicks will come dressed in a white colorway with a graphic print on the mid-cut synthetic upper, complete with gold Three Stripe accents on the sides and heel. The kick’s standout feature is the brand’s revered Boost cushioning technology seen on the midsole that’s covered by an extra overlay by the toe for lockdown and lateral support. The sneaker is finished with a Herringbone-pattern gum outsole, which is made to provide extra traction depending on what your game demands. The T-Mac Millennium will release on Adidas.com tomorrow for a retail price of $160.

The heel of the Adidas T-Mac Millennium. CREDIT: Adidas

McGrady first inked his endorsement deal with Adidas in 2002, which included a handful of signature models for the NBA legend. As part of ESPN’s annual “Kicks To Beat Cancer” for V Week Cancer Research, McGrady has joined the initiative by auctioning off a signed pair of the T-Mac Millennium with the current bid at over $1,000. He also linked up with ESPN’s Nick DePaula on “The Jump” show to preview some of the upcoming iterations of his latest sneaker inspired by a few of his career-defining moments.

The lateral side of the Adidas T-Mac Millenium. CREDIT: Adidas

