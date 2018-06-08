Top 10 Basketball Sneakers You Can Buy Now

Today’s top brands, as well as up-and-comers, are releasing stellar basketball sneakers with lifestyle appeal that are also built for dominance on the court. Here are 10 styles from brands such as Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and more that you could add to your collection today.

Nike LeBron 15

The latest look for NBA superstar LeBron James is constructed with BattleKnit, which is a type of Flyknit material designed specifically for the baller, as well as both Nike Zoom Air and Max Air cushioning — the first time they have been used together in a basketball shoe.

Under Armour Curry 5

The latest in the Curry franchise from Under Armour boasts Anafoam in the forefoot lateral wall and around the heel, an EVA midsole and the brand’s all-court grip system for quick cuts during game time.

Adidas Harden Vol. 2

James Harden’s second sneaker with Adidas features Boost cushioning, a semiburrito tongue for lockdown, bootie construction and an upper with TPU-coated fibers for support.

Nike PG 2

The second shoe for hoops standout Paul George boasts an inner sleeve that is made to hug your foot and low-profile Nike Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot.

Nike Kyrie 4

Kyrie Irving’s new shoe, the Nike Kyrie 4, is made with a Flex Groove outsole for flexibility and traction, and Zoom Air cushioning in the heel.

Anta KT3

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s new style with Anta features several technologies from the brand, including the A-Web breathable mesh upper, a T-shaped internal TPU heel counter and an EVE system with different-density foam pads at the heel and forefoot.

Adidas Dame 4

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard’s fourth shoe with Adidas features a ventilated mesh upper, a seamless collar for a socklike fit and a Bounce cushioning midsole.

Crossover Culture Fortune LP

Although not one of the bigger brands in the marketplace, Crossover Culture is quickly building a solid rep among sneaker enthusiasts. The Fortune LP boasts the brand’s LP Energy System for impact protection and stability control, as well as a second-skin internal speed sock and a multilevel modified herringbone outsole.

Nike KD 10

Kevin Durant’s latest Nike signature sneaker boasts Flyknit on the upper, oversized laces that wrap the sides of the foot and Zoom Air cushioning.

Under Armour UA Heatseeker

The Heatseeker, worn by NBA rookie Dennis Smith Jr., boasts a one-piece engineered knit upper, an extended ankle collar for a snug bootielike fit and Micro G cushioning in the heel.

